TDP supremo Naidu promises steps to improve lot of SC/ST community, Muslims

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 11 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday steps will be taken to transform the future of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Muslim communities in the state by coming up with a declaration for them.

He said an SC, ST and Muslim declaration will be announced on the lines of the BC declaration he made recently in the run-up to the polls.

"The BC declaration has been announced to totally transform the future of the community and now SC, ST and Muslim declaration will be announced soon," Naidu said, addressing a public meeting at Ambajipeta in Konaseema district as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour.

According to the opposition leader, welfare pensions would be given to those from backward classes who have completed 50 years of age and under the sub-plan each eligible person will receive Rs 1.5 lakh in five years.

Further, he promised 34 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies, and also vowed that TDP will fight for their reservation in the legislative bodies.

The former CM assured a separate legislation for the safety and security of BCs and also promised to spend Rs 5,000 crore under a scheme called 'Adharana,' among other promises.

Meanwhile, Naidu asserted the NDA (comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena) will come to power in the state, and also at the Centre.

Referring to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, who was also present during the address, the TDP chief noted that he came to instill confidence among people who were facing umpteen problems under the alleged anarchic rule of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said a fitting reply would be given to Reddy and alleged there is no job guarantee even for government employees under the YSRCP regime.

Naidu observed that several financial dues were pending for police personnel and extended his condolences to the family of the SPF constable who shot himself to death in Visakhapatnam on Thursday due to financial difficulties.

Recalling former Lok Sabha Speaker G M C Balayogi, who was a Dalit and also from the Konaseema region, the opposition leader assured that all possible measures would be taken for the welfare of downtrodden sections of society.

Further, he promised an MLC post for the Madiga community.

Naidu called on the Kapu community to hit back at Reddy and declared hope for the state, promising that the NDA government will resolve all local issues within a short time of forming the government.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. PTI STH SS