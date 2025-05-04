TDP to hold annual 'Mahanadu' meet in Kadapa from May 27 to 29

Amaravati, May 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that the party’s annual public meeting will take place in Kadapa from May 27 to 29.

Naidu said that the three-day 'Mahanau' will focus on evaluating government achievements, strengthening organizational structure, and outlining the party’s future roadmap to energise grassroots workers and leaders across the state.

“Mahanadu will reflect the people’s trust and the transformation achieved in one year,” said Naidu during a teleconference with TDP leaders.

The CM reaffirmed his party’s commitment to social justice and administrative efficiency.

He directed completion of all party committees to the leaders, excluding the state committee, by May 18.

The state committee will be finalised following the Mahanadu sessions.