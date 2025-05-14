TDP to hold Tiranga rallies across Andhra Pradesh, salutes Operation Sindoor

Vijayawada, 14 May (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday announced state-wide Tiranga rallies in Andhra Pradesh from May 16 to 18 to honour the Pahalgam terror attack victims and support the Centre's actions that followed.

The decision was taken during a politburo meeting chaired by TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, where leaders paid tributes to the 26 people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"The TDP will organise Tiranga (Tricolour) rallies across all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the state. We salute our armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor," Agriculture minister and TDP politburo member Atchannaidu said in a press release.

The party also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and urged people to unite beyond politics when it came to national security and securing the country's borders.

Atchannaidu said the initiative would spread awareness among the youth about patriotism, besides strengthening the party's pro-national unity image ahead of the 'Mahanadu' meeting (TDP's annual meeting).

The party also urged its cadres to participate in local events and coordinate with the district authorities to ensure that the rallies are peaceful and impactful.

"The sacrifices made by our soldiers must not go in vain. The TDP will always stand with the nation," Atchannaidu said.