TDP to host 'Mahanadu' at YSR Kadapa from May 27-29, focus on Rayalaseema's development

Amaravati, 14 May (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday said that it will organise the Mahanadu, the party's flagship annual meeting, from May 27 to 29 in the YSR Kadapa district, focusing on the development of Rayalaseema and organisational strengthening.

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the C K Dinne village in YSR Kadapa district as the venue for the meeting, emphasising grassroots participation from across the state, a TDP release said.

"The Mahanadu will be held in Kadapa district, which will be attended by around 50,000 grassroots leaders and functionaries," TDP state president P Srinivasa Rao said in the release.

The first two days of the meeting will see the presence of 23,000 leaders and cadres, while the concluding day will see large-scale participation from the regional family empowerment committees of the TDP.

Calling the meeting a "milestone", former minister K Srinivasulu said the event will highlight Rayalaseema's struggles, irrigation projects, and TDP's long-standing development efforts in the region.

Srinivasulu also said that 60 per cent of the resolutions at the meeting will focus on Rayalaseema.

The Mahanadu will push for drought relief, job creation, and irrigation reforms, he said in the release.

The party also plans to launch the 'My TDP' mobile app at the event, targeting one crore downloads to digitally mobilise and track party activities. PTI MS STH ARI