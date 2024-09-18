TDP welcomes NDA's acceptance of one nation, one election

Amaravati: NDA alliance partner and the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level committee's recommendations for simultaneous polls in the country.

TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari noted that the Telugu Desam Party, in-principle supports 'One Nation One Poll' (simultaneous elections), adding it had supported the proposal earlier also.

Asserting that the TDP is a part of the NDA, Andhra Pradesh I & PR Minister K Parthasarathy said the question of accepting or not accepting simultaneous polls decision does not arise, indicating that the local government is in tandem with the Union Government.

"We are a part of the NDA. So, as far as I know, the question of accepting or not accepting (simultaneous polls) does not arise," Parthasarathy told PTI Videos .

Tirunagari observed that the TDP welcomes any decision taken by the NDA alliance in the larger national interest but noted that the party will also submit any changes and modifications it deems are necessary.

CPI national secretary K Narayana opposed the simultaneous elections ideology and termed it 'dangerous'.

"Modi government is starting this dangerous ideology of 'One Election One Nation One Leader'.¦ This (simultaneous polls) is a gimmick to divert issues and disregard several problems they (NDA) are facing," said Narayana in a video message.

According to the Left leader, India is a federal state and concepts such as simultaneous polls are not possible.