TDP will exist as long as Telugu people do: CM Naidu on party’s 43rd Foundation Day

Amaravati, March 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stated that while several political parties have come and gone, the Telugu Desam party (TDP) remains permanent and will continue to exist as long as the Telugu people do.

Speaking at the 43rd TDP Formation Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Naidu emphasised the importance of ensuring justice for every party activist and passing on the party’s legacy to future generations.

As long as Telugu people exist, TDP will stand by them—there is no doubt about it. Many parties have emerged and disappeared, but TDP endures, Naidu said, adding that several attempts were made to weaken the party, but those efforts ultimately faded into history.

Recalling TDP’s inception, Naidu credited its formation to the vision of N T Rama Rao (NTR), who established the party at a time of historic necessity.

He asserted that future generations would look back on TDP’s era as a golden period, highlighting the party’s ability to turn every crisis into an opportunity over its four-decade legacy.

Positioning himself as the head of the TDP family, Naidu pledged to take full responsibility for the welfare of party activists.

He also reaffirmed his determination to develop Andhra Pradesh into the country’s leading state, stating that the NDA coalition would play a key role in achieving this goal.

Additionally, the Chief Minister raised concerns over the declining population, urging couples to have at least two children.

Naidu announced that teacher recruitment under the District Selection Committee (DSC) would be notified within the next few days.

He also confirmed that the 'poverty elimination' initiative under the Public Private People Partnership (PPPP or P4) model would be launched on March 30.