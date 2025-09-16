TDP will fight until Bharat Ratna is conferred on NTR, says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that his party will fight until Bharat Ratna (posthumously) is conferred on NT Rama Rao, who founded TDP.

NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was a legendary actor and former chief minister, who founded TDP in 1982. He passed away in 1996.

"Whether today, tomorrow or day after tomorrow, NTR will definitely get Bharat Ratna (award) and we will fight for it," said Naidu, addressing a book launch programme.

The TDP supremo asserted that the fight will go on until NTR receives the Bharat Ratna and added that NTR and TDP are historic, observing that his aspirations will remain forever.

Naidu recalled that NTR was the only politician who called society as the temple and people as Gods. PTI STH KH