TDP wins Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI) The TDP won the Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll in Kadapa district, defeating the opposition YSRCP, an election which witnessed clashes and skirmishes between the two parties.

According to an official release on Thursday, "TDP candidate M Latha Reddy won the Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll with 6,716 votes against YSRCP candidate Hemanth Reddy." Bypolls for Pulivendula and Vontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) were held on August 12.

The ZPTC bypoll in Pulivendula assumes significance as the local assembly constituency is represented by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. PTI STH KH