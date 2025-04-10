Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 10 (PTI) A TDP worker was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Y S Bharathi Reddy, wife of YSRCP chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, police said.
A complaint was filed at the Mangalagiri police station, after which C Kiran Kumar, the accused, was traced and arrested from Ibrahimpatnam, close to Vijayawada, using his mobile phone location, Guntur SP S Satish said at a press conference.
"We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS. Kumar used foul language against the former chief minister's wife. He's a repeat offender and will be produced before the magistrate," the officer said.
The Andhra Pradesh government directed the police to arrest Kumar immediately as it has a zero tolerance policy in such cases, he added.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier warned TDP workers not to make offensive remarks against women and children. Kumar's action was deemed a violation of this directive. PTI MS STH ARI
TDP worker arrested for 'offensive' comments against YS Bharathi Reddy
Follow Us
Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 10 (PTI) A TDP worker was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Y S Bharathi Reddy, wife of YSRCP chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, police said.
A complaint was filed at the Mangalagiri police station, after which C Kiran Kumar, the accused, was traced and arrested from Ibrahimpatnam, close to Vijayawada, using his mobile phone location, Guntur SP S Satish said at a press conference.
"We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS. Kumar used foul language against the former chief minister's wife. He's a repeat offender and will be produced before the magistrate," the officer said.
The Andhra Pradesh government directed the police to arrest Kumar immediately as it has a zero tolerance policy in such cases, he added.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier warned TDP workers not to make offensive remarks against women and children. Kumar's action was deemed a violation of this directive. PTI MS STH ARI