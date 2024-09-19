TDP, YSRCP indulging in ‘heinous’ politics over Tirupati laddus: Cong leader Y S Sharmila

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Assailing the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP for indulging in 'heinous politics' over the preparation of Tirupati laddus, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Thursday demanded a CBI probe to ascertain whether animal fat was really used to make the sweet.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Sharmila said Naidu’s allegations hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus who consider Lord Venkateswara as a revered deity.

“Immediately constitute a high-level committee or investigate with the CBI whether animal fat was used instead of ghee,” said Sharmila in a press release.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy noted that Naidu’s allegations have undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

“It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used,” said Subba Reddy.

“I believe in Venkateswara Swamy and you (Naidu) claim to be a devotee too, so, come let’s swear before the deity. I am ready to take an oath before the deity. I will come and swear along with my family,” he said, demanding Naidu if he stands by his allegations.

Earlier, senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu levelled allegations on the quality of famous Tirupati laddus only to derive political mileage.

Karunakar Reddy, who twice served as the chairman of TTD, the official custodian of the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, alleged that Naidu's claims that Tirupati laddus were laced with animal fat during YSRCP regime was aimed at politically targeting the opposition party and its chief and former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government (YSRCP), he (Naidu) made heinous allegations that animal fat was used in making Swamy's (deity) laddus. It is a deplorable experiment,” he told local media.

The former TTD chairman termed these allegations as 'unjustified, horrendous and sacrilegious'.

Claiming that Naidu's allegations were aimed at deriving political mileage, the YSRCP leader said the deity ‘will take action against Naidu and his family'. PTI STH ROH