TDP, YSRCP trade barbs in Lok Sabha over arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Members of TDP and YSRCP traded barbs in Lok Sabha on Monday as Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Gala raised the issue of the arrest of his party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Gala accused the ruling YSRCP in the state of indulging in vendetta politics and said it was a black day for democracy when the TDP leader was arrested.

He was participating in the discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'.

"Today we see an unblemished senior leader being arrested with political incarceration. It is a black day for democracy and in the history of Andhra Pradesh," Gala said, adding, "I wish to inform the prime minister and the home minister on how laws are being violated in the state".

Gala demanded that the TDP chief be released at the earliest.

Responding to his comments, YSRCP member PV Midhun Reddy said that a notice has been served by the Income Tax department and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has found a money trail.

He alleged that Naidu's PA was absconding and it "is an absolute case of corruption", and justice has to be done.

"No scamster in the country says he is guilty," Reddy said.

N K Premachandran, who was in the chair, said that let the court decide the issue.

Later, Premachandran said that all the contentious references would be expunged from the record.

Naidu was arrested for the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government. PTI CS CS RT RT