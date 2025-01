TDP's achievement of over 1 crore members, a matter of great pride: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated that the ruling party achieving a membership of over one crore is a matter of immense pride.

Naidu described it as a significant milestone in political party membership drives.

“It is a matter of great pride that TDP membership registration crossed one crore (1,00,52,598). This is a great record in political parties’ membership registration,” he said in a post on X.

The TDP chief extended his congratulations to all party supporters for achieving this target, adding that it gave him immense satisfaction.

He also commended IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for implementing various welfare programmes for TDP activists. PTI STH SSK ROH