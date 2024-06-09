TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu vows to work for Andhra Pradesh's development

New Delhi/Amaravati, Jun 9 (PTI) TDP's Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, who is to be sworn-in as a Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday, thanked a host of people for his success and vowed to work towards developing Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu noted that in the next five years, the focus will be on fulfilling the assurances and the promises given in the manifesto.

"These five years we will fulfil the assurances and manifesto promises and work towards developing our state. We should lead Andhra Pradesh and turn it into the best state in India and that is our goal," he said in a video post on 'X'.

According to the MP, who won his third term, the future of the southern state is looking auspicious and emphasised that the opportunity to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is his fortune.

Thanking the people for his success, he first invoked his late father K Yerran Naidu, followed by Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, PM Modi, his family members and the people of Srikakulam and Andhra Pradesh state.

"I am very happy to receive the opportunity to work as a union minister in the newly formed government. I need to thank many people who are behind this joy. Most importantly, I should remember my late father Yerran Naidu. From the time he died, he has been blessing me from above all the time," he said.

He thanked Chandrababu Naidu for guiding him from the time his father passed away. He also extended his gratitude to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and others.

Heaping praise on his family members for the success he has achieved, Naidu thanked his mother, wife and uncle K Atchen Naidu, who is also a senior TDP leader.

Similarly, he thanked the people of Srikakulam for the love and affection they showered on him, and reminded the united fight put forth by the cadres of TDP, BJP and Janasena in the landslide electoral triumph.

Naidu defeated YSRCP's P Tilak with a majority of 3.2 lakh votes, polling 7.5 lakh votes in total. PTI STH GDK KH