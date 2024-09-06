TDP's Satyavedu MLA suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Amaravati, Sep 6 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party state president P Srinivas Rao has suspended party MLA, K Adimulam, over allegations of sexually harassing a woman.

Adimulam represents the SC-reserved Satyavedu assembly constituency.

"On allegations emerging on various fora that Koneti Adimulam (Satyavedu MLA) sexually harassed a woman, the party (TDP) took severe note of these allegations and suspended him from the party," said a TDP release on Thursday.

The woman held a press conference at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad on Thursday and levelled the allegations, adding that she caught him on camera. PTI STH KH