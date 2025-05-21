Tea Board celebrates International Tea Day

Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) Tea Board on Wednesday celebrated 'International Tea Day' by organising a walkathon and a promotional campaign in Kolkata.

In a statement, the board said tributes were paid to India's rich tea heritage.

This year's theme for 'International Tea Day', as per the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the UN, is 'Tea for Better Lives', it said.

Tea Board conducted a special promotion drive through a mobile van showcasing the brand 'India Tea' traversing various locations of the metropolis. Tea tasting and free distribution of samples of premium Indian teas were also conducted.

The board also kicked off the 'India Tea Walkathon' and also organised other promotional activities through social and digital media, the statement added.

Madhav Sarda, founder of 'Golden Tips', a premium Darjeeling Tea producer, said that the Indian tea industry owes its success to countless workers and small-tea growers who power every cup, yet many of them continue to live on the margins, remain underpaid and are often deprived of basic human needs. PTI dc ACD