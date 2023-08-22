Tea bodies refute allegation of adding artificial colours to products

Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) Tea planters and manufacturers associations on Tuesday denied the allegation of inclusion of artificial colours in packaged tea products, as claimed by an apex body of the industry.

They maintained that the tea industry ensures highest professional and regulatory standards to uphold the quality of Indian tea.

Responding to a recent statement by the Federation of All India Tea Traders' Associations (FAITTA) alleging inclusion of artificial colours in packaged tea products, planters’ body Tea Association of India (TAI) said producers associated with it uphold the highest standards of authenticity, quality, and ethical practices.

"As part of the stringent evaluation process, tea samples from producers are thoroughly assessed by buyers before any purchasing decisions are made. If any producers are engaged in the practice of mixing artificial colours, this would be promptly detected and appropriate measures would be taken by the buyers,” TAI president Ajay Jalan said.

Indicating that FAITTA’s statement could have been ‘misconstrued’, he said, "They were possibly suggesting that there are unscrupulous traders or retail sellers who might resort to such practices. They were possibly not suggesting that these unethical practices represent the broader tea-producing community." Jalan added that the allegation, though serious in nature and needs to be addressed, should not overshadow the tireless efforts of ethical producers who are committed to delivering high-quality and authentic tea products.

The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers’ Association (ABLTMA) has also refuted the allegation by FAITTA.

"We are of the firm belief that no manufacturer associated with us indulges in such unethical practice. This is a serious allegation and we urge the authorities to investigate it," ABLTMA president Chand Kumar Gohain said.

The tea products from our members adhere to all regulatory requirements, he added.

FAITTA chairman Sanjay Shah had expressed concern over adding artificial colour to tea, in violation of industry norms.

Colour adulteration also impacts the tea industry’s reputation, he had said in Jorhat on Friday. PTI SSG SSG MNB