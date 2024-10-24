Tea factory worker kidnapped by armed gang in Assam: Police

Tinsukia (Assam), Oct 24 (PTI) A tea factory worker was abducted by an unidentified armed gang in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

He said the involvement of an 'insurgent outfit' is suspected, though he did not name any.

"A report was received at Jagun police station around 1.30 am about the abduction. Scrutiny of CCTV footage showed that a gang of about five-six armed persons carried out the kidnapping," Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav told reporters after visiting the spot.

The victim has been identified as Gautam Basumtary, an employee of a tea factory owned by local businessman Radha Chetia.

The SP said police are investigating all leads in the case and suspect the involvement of an armed, insurgent group, though he refused to name any outfit.

"No extortion demand has been received yet. We are probing all angles," he added. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD