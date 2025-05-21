Tea from Nepal entering Bengal, affecting 'Darjeeling' variety: Mamata

Siliguri (WB), May 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said tea of cheaper quality from Nepal was entering the state and affecting the state's renowned 'Darjeeling' variety.

She questioned why tea importers from the neighbouring country were given tax-free benefits while the state government had to cough up a tariff of 40 per cent and directed Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to write a strong letter to the Centre.

"We are facing a serious problem. Tea from Nepal is coming here. It is coming at a very cheap price because they do not have to pay any tax... and we have to pay a tax of 40 per cent. This is getting mixed up in our tea, affecting the quality. I will tell the Labour department to highlight this. They are mixing it with Darjeeling tea and deteriorating the quality. I will ask the chief secretary to write a strong letter to the Centre," Banerjee said.

The Bengal CM, who was addressing an administrative review meeting here, also urged officials to install machines on the borders of the state with Nepal to keep a check on tea imported from the neighbouring country.

"We are not against any country. But the Centre cannot do it. We have to pay tax, and they (Tea traders from Nepal) will have to pay no tax. This is wrong. They cannot brand their tea as Darjeeling tea. Install machines in the bordering areas to keep a check on this," she said.

Talking about river erosion in Malda, Banerjee said the Union government has "stopped" releasing funds despite her government sending a proposal of Rs 1,064 crore. She said that 1,800 hectares of land were eaten up by erosion, and the state has spent several crores to address the issue.

She directed the chief secretary to visit New Delhi for a meeting with officials of the Union government in this connection.

She also alleged that the Farakka Barrage, which was entrusted with the responsibility to look into the matter of erosion, has done nothing, and on the contrary, the condition of the roads has deteriorated.

"River erosion in Malda has been a big issue. But those who were responsible for looking after it have done nothing. Nearly 1,800 hectares of land have gone into the rivers. We had given a proposal of Rs 1,064 crore to the Centre, but nothing happened," she said.

The state spent Rs 466 crore, and there are works for another 21 projects at an expense of Rs 225 crore, and work for another Rs 11 crore will start soon.

"Earlier, the Farakka Barrage had a total area of 180 km to maintain, but that has come down to 20 km now. But the condition of roads and other facilities has deteriorated in such a manner that nothing could be done. So, I think the chief secretary should go to Delhi and place it in detail to the Centre," she said.

Banerjee asked Health department officials to ask pharmacists to put advertisements on fake medicines.

"There are several drugs that have been banned. Are you checking whether they are being used in the hospitals or not? Are you checking the expiry dates of drugs stored in the stores? You conduct surprise visits to different stores. Ask all the shops to put up notice on fake medicines ...," she said.

Banerjee also said that doctors at government hospitals "should not prescribe these medicines".

"Recently, we have issued an advertisement in this regard. Keep photos of that advertisement in your phone and check that whenever you are at any medicine shop," she added.

During the meeting, Banerjee sounded a warning for a senior police officer of Cooch Behar Police District over an alleged issue of "lobbying" within the department.

"There is some DSP or SDPO in the Cooch Behar headquarters... Despite being in the headquarters, he is not being given work. He is not allowed to work. If you (the police) form lobbies within yourselves, how will the people sustain them? Involve him in duties in areas like Sitalkuchi, Dinhata and border regions," she said.

"How can someone deployed in the headquarters not be involved in duties despite wanting to work? What is this? Police do not form groups among themselves. Political people do that more… all this time, that is what we knew," she said. PTI SCH RG