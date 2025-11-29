Tea seller dies by suicide in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man who ran a tea stall in the Wazirganj area here was found hanging from a noose in his room, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepu Maurya (35), a resident of the Begumganj area here, and prima facie the case appears to be that of a suicide, they said.

Deepu's wife, Jyoti Maurya, said that her husband had been running a tea stall with his brother, Harish Maurya, for the past five years, the police said.

The family lived in a rented room in the market. When the family arrived at the room on Friday night, they found Deepu hanging from a hook, they said.

According to the wife, Deepu had no dispute with anyone.

Meanwhile, the victim's father, Rajkumar Maurya, expressed suspicion of murder, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.