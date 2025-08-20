Tea stall owner attempts self-immolation during anti-encroachment drive in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 20 (PTI) A tea stall owner allegedly tried to set himself on fire during an anti-encroachment drive on Nagpur Railway Station Road, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a squad from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation was clearing hawkers between Jaistambh Square and Manas Square, he said.

According to Sitabuldi police, a tea stall owner resisted eviction and tried to immolate himself. Constable Pankaj Ramteke acted swiftly and thwarted the self-harm bid, the official said.

After a huge crowd gathered at the spot, the authorities suspended the drive temporarily, he added. PTI COR NR