Tea stall owner dead, 2 injured as part of balcony collapses near railway station in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) A tea stall owner died and two others were injured when part of a balcony of a building located near Masjid Bunder railway station in south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday night, officials said.

Citing Mumbai Fire Brigade, a civic official said the incident took place at Kotak Bhavan on Narsee Natha Street in Masjid (West) at around 9 pm when a portion of the second-floor balcony suddenly caved in.

Three persons, including a tea stall owner, and his two customers were injured in the incident. The tea stall owner was operating his business from below the building, he said.

All three persons were rushed to nearby state-run JJ Hospital, where doctors declared one of them, Mukesh Dendore (28) -- the stall owner -- dead, according to the official.

The injured, identified as Shafiq Islam (40) and Shalikram Jaiswal (52), were undergoing treatment, the official added. PTI KK RSY