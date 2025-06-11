Tea stall staff assaulted, property damaged over land dispute in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) Three people were allegedly assaulted and property at a tea stall was allegedly damaged by a group of persons over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The group also allegedly threatened two customers based on their appearance during the incident which occurred after midnight on Tuesday, they said citing a complaint.

The complainant alleged that the cashier and two workers, belonging to a particular community, were abused and beaten up and one of them was forced to chant a religious slogan, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, rioting, attempt to murder was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Raidurgam police station.

Three of the accused were identified, police said.

Based on investigation, police said the motive behind the alleged attack was a land dispute.

The accused had objected to the setting up of the tea stall at disputed site and asked its owner to vacate the premises, police said. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH