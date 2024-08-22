Tea stall vendor stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A 52-year-old tea stall vendor was stabbed to death near his house in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, police said.

Police got a call at 5.20 am about an injured man lying on a road in Vijay Vihar area, they said.

"A team was sent to the spot where they found a man in an unconscious condition with stab injuries," a senior police officer said.

The incident was captured on CCTV where some people can be seen stabbing the victim, identified as Parveen, following a verbal spat, the police said.

Parveen, a resident of Rithala village, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It is suspected that some argument broke out between Praveen and the attackers after which he was stabbed,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the officer added. PTI ALK BM NB