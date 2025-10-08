Tea tribe workers in Assam take out rally to press for ST status

Tinsukia, Oct 8 (PTI) Thousands of tea tribe workers on Wednesday took out a protest rally in Tinsukia town, demanding Scheduled Tribe status and underscoring “socio-economic concerns”.

The demonstration was coordinated by several organisations, including the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Assam Chah Janajati Chhatra Sanstha, Adivasi Student Associations, various women's groups and other associations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at present on a tour of Tinsukia district.

"The agitation will continue and intensify if the government fails to meet our demands of ST status, and upgrading economic conditions related to hiking the daily wages," ACMS secretary (Panitola Branch) and former MLA Raju Sahu said.

He criticised the BJP government for “not fulfilling” promises made over a decade ago, including granting ST status, raising wages and providing land pattas (deeds).

Sahu also highlighted broader challenges faced by the workers – sale of several estates, understaffed tea garden schools and inadequate health facilities.

"Rising prices have made nutritious food unaffordable for most workers, leaving many underweight. The government must address these issues urgently," he said.

The rally began from multiple points across the Tinsukia town and culminated at Thana Chariali.

The protesters carried placards and banners calling for recognition as Scheduled Tribes, issuance of land pattas and increase in daily wages.

The organisers maintained that the protest was peaceful and democratic, aimed at drawing attention to “decades of neglect” and securing the socio-economic rights of tea garden workers. PTI CORR TR RBT