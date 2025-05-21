Tea tribes intrinsic part of Assam's society: Himanta

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday greeted the tea garden community on the occasion of International Tea Day, and said the state’s oldest industry has contributed significantly over the years.

“On #International Tea Day, I extend my best wishes to our tea garden community,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“The tea tribes are an intrinsic part of Assam's society and have enriched our culture over the last 200 years. Our Govt has taken a host of steps to empower and uplift them in the last 4 years,” he said.

In another post, Sarma said that the tea industry has contributed significantly to Assam's landscape.

“Celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea and as a mark of recognition for its efforts, our Govt will provide ₹5,000 as one-time aid to over 7 lakh tea garden workers,” he said.

The chief minister also shared a short video on welfare measures for the tea garden community, including establishment of model schools, mobile medical units and wage compensation for pregnant workers.