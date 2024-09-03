Tea vendor held for raping woman in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar), Sep 3 (PTI) A tea vendor was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman at Samastipur railway station in Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred early on Monday when the woman arrived at the station from a train and the tea vendor offered to help, realising that she was alone, a senior officer said.

The woman left her home in Madhubani as she had some differences with her family members and boarded the train from there.

The Government Railway Police personnel arrested the accused, a resident of Satanpur village of Samastipur district, he said.

Talking to reporters, Roshan Kumar Gupta, Deputy SP (Railway), Samastipur, said, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had left her home and boarded the train for Samastipur. She was alone. She got down to platform no 4. The tea vendor realised that the victim was alone and upset and offered to help her. He raped the woman as told by the victim." A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said.

The victim was sent for a medical examination and her family members have been informed, the deputy SP said.