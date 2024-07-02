Teach for India invites applications for 2025 fellowship programme

Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Teach For India, a not-for-profit organisation, on Tuesday invited applications for its 2025 Fellowship Programme.

The two-year full-time fellowship programme aims at serving individuals keen to take up their career in the education sector.

Applications from Indian nationals must meet specific eligibility criteria including completion of graduation by July 2025, applying for the first time for the 2025 Fellowship among others, a press release said.

The application process is selective and candidates selected would go through a rigorous training programme.

The unique aspect about the Teach for India fellowship is that it gives an opportunity to bring about a transformative change in education sector and shares insights into various aspects of leadership, problem solving, the release added. PTI VIJ SS