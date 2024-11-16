Teach For India launches Arts Fellowship

New Delhi: Teach For India, a non-profit championing educational equity, on Saturday announced the launch of its Arts Fellowship, officials said.

This is the second addition to the already existing two-year fellowship program that Teach For India offers. With this new program, the organisation will now be able to further help children attain excellent education and provide fellows with leadership development opportunities, they said.

Aspirants can apply for the new full-time paid Arts Fellowship from January 6, 2025.

Shaheen Mistri, Founder and CEO of Teach For India said, "Reflecting upon 15 years of Teach For India's journey has been nothing short of a gratifying experience. With 1000 Fellows and 5000 Alumni impacting 50 million children nationwide, we have been working relentlessly towards bridging the ed-inequity gap in the country and building a nation of leaders." "By launching the new Arts Fellowship, we hope to help students deeply immerse in local and global art forms and instil in them a lifelong appreciation and pride for artistic expression, enabling them to lead with creativity, compassion, and a commitment to societal change," Mistri added.

Teach For India is a nationwide movement of leaders working towards ensuring that every child in India receives an excellent education. Driven by the belief that meaningful change happens when we cultivate a collective force of leaders, Teach For India envisions an India free of poverty and filled with love.

Through its flagship 2-year Fellowship Program, Teach For India places India’s brightest young minds in the most under-resourced classrooms in the country, providing aspiring leaders with the support and ecosystem they need to manifest change at all levels of the Indian education system.