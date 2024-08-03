Teacher accused of strip searching students at MP girls' school transferred

Indore, Aug 3 (PTI) The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday transferred a teacher of a government-run school in connection with the alleged strip searching of girl students to look for a mobile phone, an official said.

Following the incident on Friday, the administration initiated a probe, and the accused teacher was transferred from the school, the official said.

According to officials, a teacher of Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in the Bada Ganpati area took five students to a toilet and asked them to strip after a mobile phone rang in class.

Parents of the students have lodged a complaint against the teacher at Malharganj police station, alleging the girls were also beaten during the search, they said.

Collector Ashish Singh said the teacher facing allegations of indecent behaviour with students on pretext of the search has been removed from the school and attached to the district education office.

He said the matter is being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken after the probe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said the police complaint against the teacher is also being probed.

A woman police personnel will record the students' statements, he said.