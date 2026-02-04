Teacher and peon held for accepting Rs 400 bribe to correct birth certificate date

Nanded, Feb 4 (PTI) A school teacher was nabbed for allegedly accepting a Rs 3,300 bribe for retrospectively correcting the date of birth on a woman's class 10 certificate in Nanded and taking an additional Rs 400 through a peon, ACB officials said.
The accused teacher is identified as Manohar Shinde (45). He initially accepted Rs 1,000 and later Rs 2,200 through an online payment interface from the woman, who passed class 10 from the school in 2016.
On January 27, Shinde allegedly sent a WhatsApp message demanding an additional Rs 400 for completing the process through the peon.
On February 3, Shinde and the peon were held for accepting the bribe amount.
Police conducted searches at the houses of the teacher and the peon and are examining their mobile phones.
A case has been registered at Bhagyanagar Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both accused have been taken into custody and will be formally arrested after the case is registered. PTI COR NSK