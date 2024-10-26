Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) A teacher of Arabic was arrested in Mumbai after a 17-year-old girl disclosed during a counselling session that she was allegedly molested by him a decade ago, a police official said on Saturday.

A case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the school where the victim is studying in Class XII, the Powai police station official said.

"The girl said at the counselling session that the teacher used to come to her home to teach Arabic. If she did not complete her homework, the accused would touch her inappropriately. The girl said these incidents took place when she was 6-8 years old," the official informed.

The accused was arrested within four hours of the case being registered, the official said, adding he was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI ZA BNM