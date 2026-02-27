Teacher arrested for molesting three schoolgirls in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur, Feb 27 (PTI) A teacher at a government primary school was arrested for allegedly molesting three girls in the 8-10 age group in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The girls have accused Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, posted at the primary school in Dhori gram panchayat, of touching them inappropriately at school for the past 20 days, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni told PTI.

"They initially shared their ordeal with the school cook and an anganwadi worker, following which the news spread, leading to more than 150 villagers reaching the local police station to submit a written complaint," Soni said.

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molestation and other offences and Chaturvedi was arrested, the CSP added.