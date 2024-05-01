Teacher arrested for `sexual exploitation' at Ujjain Ashram school

Ujjain, May 1 (PTI) Ujjain police in Madhya Pradesh has arrested a teacher for alleged sexual exploitation of minor students at an Ashram school here, an official said on Wednesday.

Three boys studying at the religious institution -- two aged 14 years and one 12 years -- lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening alleging sexual abuse, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

As many as 80 children live and study at the institution, he said.

Based on the complaint, three First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Verma said, adding that one of the accused, Acharya Rajesh, was arrested.

Search is on for another accused who has been named in two cases and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ADU KRK