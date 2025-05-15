Teacher attacked over trivial issue in Karnataka

Bagalkote (Karnataka), May 15 (PTI) A school teacher was attacked by a 21-year-old man following a trivial issue, police said on Thursday.

Ramanna (36) sustained injuries and is being treated at a hospital, they said.

According to the police, while Ramanna was resting at home and the accused Pavan Kumar was playing cricket near by. The ball allegedly hit the teacher and when Kumar came asking for the ball, Ramanna asked him to come with some of his family members.

He purportedly informed Kumar's family about this and in a fit of anger, Kumar allegedly threatened the school teacher.

On May 13, at 2.30 pm, when Ramanna was at the office room of his school, the accused arrived there and used derogatory words, and attacked the teacher with a knuckle punch that resulted in bleeding, a senior police officer said.

Police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Kumar. PTI AMP ADB