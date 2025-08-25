Teacher booked for attempted murder after pesticide found in Telangana school water tank

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (PTI) A science teacher at a government Urban Residential School in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been booked for attempted murder for allegedly mixing pesticide in the school’s drinking water tank, district officials said on Monday.

Eleven students who consumed the contaminated water fell ill and were admitted to the hospital on August 22, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the Mandal Education Officer with Bhupalpally Town Police Station, the teacher allegedly committed the act "to tarnish the school’s image due to personal differences" with the school’s special officer, the press release stated.

The teacher is accused of mixing the pesticide in the drinking water tank on the night of August 21-22, with some students reportedly alerting authorities about the contamination.

Based on the complaint, an attempted murder case under Section 109 of the BNS was registered against the teacher, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Collector Rahul Sharma said. PTI VVK SSK