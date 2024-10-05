Teacher booked for beating up, injuring student at Pune school

Pune, Oct 5 (PTI) The Pune police on Saturday registered a case against a teacher for allegedly thrashing and injuring a Class 6 student at a private school after he failed to tuck in his shirt, an official said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered at the Swargate police station under section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 (Care and Protection of Children), the official said.

The incident occurred on September 27 at a private school in the city's Maharashinagar area, he said.

According to the FIR, the accused teacher, Sandesh Bhosale, allegedly thrashed the student for not tucking in his shirt. The boy sustained injuries and was bleeding.

A notice has been issued to the teacher, the official said.

Meanwhile, activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest against the teacher and demanded strict action against him. PTI COR ARU