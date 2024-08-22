Teacher booked for sexually harassing teen schoolgirl absconds; headmaster held

Pune, Aug 22 (PTI) A teacher is on the run after being booked in Daund in Pune district for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old schoolgirl and sending her obscene messages, a police official said on Thursday.

The headmaster of the school has been held for failing to report the matter to the police after the girl's father approached him with a complaint against the teacher, he added.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Daund police station, the official said.

"The incident took place in a school in Daund tehsil. The father of the girl had complained that a teacher from the school had allegedly outraged the modesty of his daughter by sending her an obscene message. The message was sent before August 15. The headmaster did not pay heed to the father's complaint," the official said.

"After we came to know about the incident today, we went to school and got the father to register a case. The teacher also allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. The teacher is on the run after having an argument with the girl's father on Wednesday," the official informed. PTI SPK BNM