Teacher couple killed in road accident in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A teacher couple going to Agra on a motorcycle lost their lives here on Monday evening when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck coming from behind, police said.

The couple died on the spot, they said.

Highway Police Station SHO Umesh Chandra Tripathi said the teacher Jagveer Singh (40), a native of Benipur village in Barhan police station area of Agra district, lived in Anand Lok Colony in Mathura these days.

He was working as a teacher in Vijay Inter College located in Iglas in Aligarh and his wife Anju Devi (35) was posted in the primary school of Bisawar in Sadabad area of Hathras district, he added.

Tripathi said the couple was going to Agra on their motorcycle for some work when this accident took place.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, he added.

With the help of documents found from the couple, their family members have been informed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Tripathi said.

The police are searching for the owner and driver on the basis of the truck's registration number, he added.