Teacher dead after motorcycle hits tractor in Beed

Beed, Feb 28 (PTI) A teacher at a school for children with disabilities in Kaij in Beed district died on Saturday morning after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident a day earlier, a police official said.

The motorcycle of 38-year-old Quamroddin Sadroddin Farooqui had rear-ended a sugarcane-laden tractor near Nandurphata on Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road on Friday night, he said.

"He was taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Kaij, then shifted to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College Hospital in Ambajogai before being admitted to a private hospital in Latur. He died at 3am today," the official said. PTI COR BNM