Teacher dead as car hits bridge railing, bursts into flames in Latur

Latur, Jan 15 (PTI) One person was killed on Thursday after a speeding car rammed into a bridge railing and caught fire in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said.

The incident took place at 11.25 am on Ambajogai Ahmedpur highway and the deceased has been identified as Zilla Parishad Primary School teacher Madhav Shrivad (50), who was driving the car, he added.

"The car, travelling from Kingaon towards Ahmedpur, reportedly went out of control near the bridge ahead of Lanji Pati. It smashed into the bridge railing. The impact was so severe that the car caught fire within seconds and was gutted. By the time Ahmedpur fire brigade personnel Kailas Sonkamble, Prashant Gaikwad, Prakash Jadhav and Ajit Lale doused the blaze, Shrivad had died," he said.

Traffic on the arterial road was disrupted for some time before police restored normalcy, the official added.

Kingaon police have begun a probe, the official said. PTI COR BNM