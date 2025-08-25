Teacher held for molesting minor girl at coaching centre in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl student at a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

According to the victim's complaint, the 42-year-old accused, who taught Chemistry at the coaching centre in Nalla Sopara area, called her for an extra class on Saturday afternoon and took her to his office at the facility where he allegedly molested her, the official said.

The next day, the teacher attempted to take a photo of the victim during the class which she avoided, the official from Nalla Sopara police station said.

Her parents then arrived at the class, caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

The victim alleged the accused made advances towards her on earlier occasions also.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI COR GK