Teacher held for molesting woman; two accomplices on run

Latur, Sept 23 (PTI) A teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a lodge in Latur city, police said on Sunday.

Two other men involved in allegedly assaulting and molesting the woman are on the run.

The complainant became acquainted with the accused at Tuljapur bus stand in Dharashiv district who assured to help her find a job, an official said.

"He called up the woman to Latur on September 15. She was made to sit in a car where two men allegedly molested and assaulted the woman inside the vehicle. The victim was taken to a lodge in Kolpa area where she was again assaulted," the official said.

A case has been registered and the accused teacher was arrested, said police inspector Santosh Patil. PTI COR NSK