Teacher held for raping teenage student

Palghar, Aug 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student on several occasions at his private tuition classes at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Amit Dubey (30), was arrested on Monday, he said.

"The crime took place between March and July this year. The accused called the victim to his tuition centre at home on some pretext and raped her. He indulged in the crime on multiple occasions," senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, a case was registered against Dubey under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman commits rape on such woman) and 65 (1) (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police official said. PTI COR NP