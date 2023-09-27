Teacher held for sending obscene messages to girl

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A school teacher has been arrested here for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 13-year-old female student on social media, police said on Wednesday. Ajit (36) was held after the girl's mother lodged a complaint at the Borivali police station.

He used to allegedly send obscene messages to the girl on her Instagram account, said an official.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK