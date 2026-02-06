Teacher held for sexually harassing teenage student sent to judicial custody

Latur, Feb 6 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur has remanded a teacher from a private coaching centre to judicial custody for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl student.

The accused, Amit Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who taught science at the coaching centre here, was produced in the district court on Thursday.

As per the complaint, Yadav sexually harassed the victim multiple times since April last year.

A case was registered against him on Wednesday and he was arrested the next day.

The FIR said that Yadav contacted the girl on a messaging platform, made inappropriate comments and asked her to enter into a relationship with him. He pestered her with such messages, and also threatened her when she refused to reply. In June last year, he stopped her after the class and inappropriately touched her and also took a selfie with her.

He then forcibly took her phone and threatened to tell her parents about her social media usage if she spoke out.

Days later, the accused indulged in an indecent act with her after the class.

The girl finally shared her ordeal with her parents, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint. He was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and other offences. PTI COR NP