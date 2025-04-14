Teacher ID to ineligible person: 3 more education dept staffers held

Nagpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Police have arrested three more persons working with the Maharashtra education department in connection with the case of a teacher identification number issued to an individual not eligible for the job, officials said on Monday.

The teacher identification number, also known as Shalarth ID, helped the individual, identified as Parag Nanaji Pudke, receive salary from the government and also get a promotion, they said.

On April 11, the police arrested Ulhas Narad, deputy director of education, who allegedly approved the teacher ID for Pudke despite the latter submitting forged documents claiming experience at a private school in Nagpur.

The police on Sunday arrested a superintendent, a sub-inspector and a clerk in the deputy director's office in connection with the case, an official said.

Based on the ID, Pudke had got a government job and subsequently became the head of Nanaji Pudke Vidyalaya in Jevatala, Bhandara district.

Pudke was also arrested on April 11, as per the police. PTI COR GK