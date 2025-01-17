Teacher injured in axe attack inside class in MP's Dhar; accused arrested

Dhar (MP), Jan 17 (PTI) A teacher was attacked inside a classroom allegedly by a man wielding an axe in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Guest teacher Ramesh Pawar (47) sustained head injuries in the attack mounted by Sanjay Morya, who fled when children in the classroom raised an alarm, Gadhwani police station in-charge Anil Jadhav told PTI.

"The incident took place around 4 pm in Chundipura village of Gadhwani block, 70 kilometres from the district headquarters. The accused was held later. Pawar is admitted to hospital," Jadhav said.

Pawar's kin claimed the attack was the fallout of a dispute related to school land.

The accused claims the land on which the government school has been built belongs to him and he wants to get the facility shut by scaring off teachers and students, they said.