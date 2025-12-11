Teacher injured in knife attack by husband at school in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) A teacher was allegedly attacked by her husband with a knife at a government school here on Thursday, police said.

The injured teacher, Donia, is employed at the Government LP School, Peroor South.

Police said they are searching for Donia’s husband, Kochumon.

According to police, the couple lived at a house in Moscow Junction, but their relationship was strained.

Kochumon first came to the school around 9.30 am asking for his wife, who was not present at the time.

He returned later and found Donia teaching in a classroom around 10.45 am.

Police officials said he asked Donia to step out of the classroom to talk.

While they were speaking in the staff room, a quarrel broke out, during which Kochumon took out a knife and allegedly attacked her, causing injuries to her neck.

Donia ran to another classroom seeking help, police said.

As other teachers gathered, Kochumon fled the scene.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Students were shifted to another room and their parents were informed, police said.

Police said Donia’s condition is now stable.

A case will be registered based on her complaint, they added.