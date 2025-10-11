Teacher killed over money in Latur, one arrested

Latur, Oct 11 (PTI) A teacher from Maharashtra’s Latur was stabbed to death by a 22-year-old man over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.

Accused Aashu Pandit Shinde was arrested within two hours after he murdered Rameshwar Baburao Biradar, 32, near the Marwadi crematorium in the city on Friday, an official said.

Biradar, who worked as a contractual teacher in Pandharpur-Gurdhal in Deoni tehsil, had come to Latur for some personal work. He got into an argument with Shinde over a money matter, the official said.

During the heated exchange, Shinde pulled a knife and attacked Biradar. Local residents rushed Biradar to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, he added. PTI COR NR