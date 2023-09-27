Teacher killed, several injured in road accident in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur (Odisha), Sep 27 (PTI) A teacher of a private school died and 20 students suffered injuries when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the group was on its way to attend a sports event at Chandahandi block in the district, they said.

The physical education teacher of the school died on the spot, while the injured students were taken to a community health centre in Jharigaon, a police officer said. PTI CORR AAM RBT